Lagos Free Zone woos Indian manufacturers2 min read 24 Jun 2023, 12:04 AM IST
LFZ is looking for investments in pharma, consumer goods, chemicals
The Lagos Free Zone (LFZ), a private free trade zone in Nigeria, is looking to attract Indian investments in fields such as pharmaceuticals, consumer goods and chemicals, managing director Dinesh Rathi said. The zone, which is owned by a Singapore-based conglomerate, has received around $2.5 billion in investments so far, which it aims to double over the next five years.
