LaGuardia Airport is no longer the worst. This team fixed it

Over the course of LaGuardia’s transformation between 2016 and 2022, there were typically five employees focused on ORAT, and they rotated 12-hour shifts to ensure 24-hour coverage during crucial periods. They were the glue that held the project together. They coordinated between the separate construction and operations teams to smooth the transition. They tested the airport in every way they could imagine to find deficiencies. When they heard cars honking, they walked outside to direct traffic. There was a problem, and they tried to solve it. That’s the ORAT way.