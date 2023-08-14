Laid-off startup CXOs struggle in job market3 min read 14 Aug 2023, 11:53 PM IST
Xpheno estimates that in the last 18 months, about 40-50 CXOs have been laid off across startups
MUMBAI : Top startup executives, who were laid off amid cost-cutting measures in the past year, are facing considerable challenges in securing new roles. Moreover, the generous pay packages they drew from their former employers are also hindering their re-employment prospects, founders, investors, and executive search consultants said.