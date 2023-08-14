Laid-off startup CXOs struggle in job market

Xpheno, a staffing solutions company, estimates that in the last 18 months, about 40-50 CXOs have been laid off across startups. “In some cases, the founders stayed back, but CXOs got fired while in some, the top talent realized the low visibility and quit before they were retrenched," said Prasadh M.S., the head of workforce research at Xpheno. Prasadh said a product head of a tech-comm startup joined a more established product company by taking a pay cut from ₹96 lakh to ₹50 lakh last year for the lack of offers within the ecosystem at the same salary bracket that he was at.