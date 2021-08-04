Lakmé Salon on Wednesday announced that it has tied up with direct-to-consumer men’s grooming brand Bombay Shaving Company to set up men’s grooming sections across more than 200 salons across the country.

The Hindustan Unilever owned salon chain said that under this partnership it will train salon staff, create salon-specific product ranges and build new revenue streams for the company.

Pushkaraj Shenai, chief executive, Lakmé Lever, said, “Joining hands with Bombay Shaving Company enables us to fast track expansion into the men’s grooming space. We are creating men’s zones in across 200 Lakmé Salons; the services will be provided by our experts who have been trained by the grooming and product experts at Bombay Shaving Company."

The salon chain claimed that the partnership has been formed in response to customers’ desire to return to the salon. The men’s grooming market in India is still at a nascent stage, but customers are ready for quality, effective, result-oriented services including beard grooming and spa services.

Shantanu Deshpande, chief executive and founder, Bombay Shaving Company, said, “It is not every day that a formidable brand like Lakmé Salon gives you the opportunity to build something iconic with them. Going to a salon is a sensorially indulgent experience with high emotional involvement."

In a recent survey conducted by consumer intelligence firm Red Quanta, 59% of the respondents stated that the activity they missed the most during the pandemic lockdowns was visiting spas and salons. The survey also found that 79% of men have been unhappy with at-home haircuts and are already back at salons. The research was conducted across 15 cities in India with a sample size of 1,516 salon-going consumers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.