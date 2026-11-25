BENGALURU/MUMBAI: Lakshmi Venu has filed a case against her father, Venu Srinivasan, and asked the Madras High Court to decide her request to equally divide the assets of the TVS Group between her and her brother, Sudarshan Venu. The group has three listed companies that are worth ₹2.5 trillion.

Lakshmi Venu filed an application before the Madras High Court on Wednesday, according to the court records.

“Having exhausted every effort at an amicable dialogue, she has been left with no choice but to approach the Hon’ble Court. The legacies of her great-grandfather and her grandfather, she maintains, are as much hers as her brother’s,” a spokesperson for Lakshmi and her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, said in a statement. “It is clarified that the suit only concerns ownership of the joint family assets. It is not directed at the operations of any company.”

An executive clarified that Lakshmi is seeking shares of the family’s ownership, and not management control in the three listed entities, TVS Motor Company Ltd, TVS Holdings Ltd and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd and the privately held financial services business, TVS Credit Services.

Lakshmi had sent a notice to her father, TVS Group patriarch Venu Srinivasan, and her brother Sudarshan Venu, on 16 November, calling on Srinivasan to discharge his fiduciary duties as the head of the family and give effect to a fair and lawful partition. She gave them a week to respond.

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Srinivasan’s response Srinivasan's reply "reflects no change in his position and no recognition of her lawful rights," according to a statement issued on Lakshmi’s behalf.

Lakshmi has also asked the court to help her obtain documents and information that, according to the statement, have been "withheld consistently over time, despite multiple requests." She says "the opacity of information" left her with no other way to get them.