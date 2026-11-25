BENGALURU/MUMBAI: Lakshmi Venu has filed a case against her father, Venu Srinivasan, and asked the Madras High Court to decide her request to equally divide the assets of the TVS Group between her and her brother, Sudarshan Venu. The group has three listed companies that are worth ₹2.5 trillion.

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Lakshmi Venu filed an application before the Madras High Court on Wednesday, according to the court records.

“Having exhausted every effort at an amicable dialogue, she has been left with no choice but to approach the Hon’ble Court. The legacies of her great-grandfather and her grandfather, she maintains, are as much hers as her brother’s,” a spokesperson for Lakshmi and her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, said in a statement. “It is clarified that the suit only concerns ownership of the joint family assets. It is not directed at the operations of any company.”

An executive clarified that Lakshmi is seeking shares of the family’s ownership, and not management control in the three listed entities, TVS Motor Company Ltd, TVS Holdings Ltd and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd and the privately held financial services business, TVS Credit Services.

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Lakshmi had sent a notice to her father, TVS Group patriarch Venu Srinivasan, and her brother Sudarshan Venu, on 16 November, calling on Srinivasan to discharge his fiduciary duties as the head of the family and give effect to a fair and lawful partition. She gave them a week to respond.

Also Read | TVS dispute: Lakshmi Venu sends notice to father Venu Srinivasan

Srinivasan’s response Srinivasan's reply "reflects no change in his position and no recognition of her lawful rights," according to a statement issued on Lakshmi’s behalf.

Lakshmi has also asked the court to help her obtain documents and information that, according to the statement, have been "withheld consistently over time, despite multiple requests." She says "the opacity of information" left her with no other way to get them.

“It is unfortunate that the response to Lakshmi’s notice has not recognized her lawful rights and no progress has been made towards an amicable resolution. In these circumstances, she has been compelled to approach the Court to protect her rights,” Mallika Srinivasan said in a statement. “As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect. I do believe that Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets, not inequal to that of Sudarshan’s.”

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About the Authors Varun Sood Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including info...Read More ✕ Varun Sood Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com. Satish John Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a repor...Read More ✕ Satish John Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.