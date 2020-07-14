Lakshmi Vilas Bank in talks with investors to raise 1,000 cr more

Explaining the deal with the Gurgaon-based investor, Sundar said Clix is bringing about ₹4,500 crore- ₹4,600 crore as assets, of which ₹1,900 crore is shareholders’ fund. “I find this is a very good alignment in the sense that they have about ₹1,900 crore of capital and their assets are about ₹4,500 crore- ₹4,600 crore or so. They may need capital allocation of 10 per cent on it, (which means) about ₹500 crore. So, there is a surplus capital of ₹1,400 crore. Thus, on merger, it should come to the bank. “After allocating ₹500 crore capital for Clix’s assets, the bank will be left with a surplus shareholders’ fund of about ₹1,400 crore from Clix, for use on the bank’s assets. This fund is sufficient for the bank. On the top of this, the bank’s advisers have also received interest from other investors to the tune of ₹1,000 crore," he added.