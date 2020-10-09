Lakshmi Vilas Bank rallies 16% on receiving non-binding offer from Clix Group

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) on 26 September, 2020, announced that its shareholders have voted against the appointment of seven directors including its chief executive officer to the board. The shareholders rejected the appointments of S. Sundar as the managing director and chief executive officer; N. Saiprasad, K.R. Pradeep and Raghuraj Gujjar as non-executive and non-independent directors; and B.K. Manjunath, Gorinka Jaganmohan Rao and Y.N. Lakshminarayana Murthy as non-executive and independent directors. The shareholders also disapproved the appointment of P. Chandrasekar LLP, Chartered Accountants, Bangalore, as the statutory auditors of LVB. These appointments were taken up for voting at the bank's annual general meeting on 25 September, 2020.