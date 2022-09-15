According to Lam Research, the new centre will be equipped with design and testing equipment, which will allow its engineers in India to design, test, and validate new deposition and etch technologies on site. Until now, design was sent to other locations for testing. This will shorten the design cycle significantly. At the new lab, Lam engineers can also connect with their overseas colleagues in virtual reality (VR).

