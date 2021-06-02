NEW DELHI : Cloud-based browser testing platform LambdaTest on Wednesday said it has raised $16 million as part of its series B funding round led by Sequoia Capital India.

Other investors who participated as part of the round include Telstra Ventures, and Wamda Capital.

The fresh fundraise comes just six months after the company had raised $6 million as part of its series A round led by Sequoia Capital India’s accelerator programme, Surge.

According to the company, it will use the capital raised to scale its testing ecosystem and to build next-generation cloud infrastructure for users. The company will also look to launch a new suite of products for developers this year, helping them perform testing at scale.

The four-year-old startup allows users to test their websites and apps on over 2,000 different browsers, across different operating systems and device combinations.

“We’ve had an exciting period of growth and there is more to come as we expand our platform capabilities and go deeper in global markets. This funding round validates our efforts in building a robust cloud testing platform that is truly resonating with the testing and developer community globally. We pride ourselves in delivering a highly reliable, stable and secure infrastructure for them to achieve success," said Asad Khan, chief executive officer, LambdaTest.

In the last six months, the company claims to have doubled its revenues and increased customer count by 20%. The company has 150 employees, across its engineering, sales, and customer success teams.

“As every company is becoming a software company and deployment cycles are shrinking, testing is becoming an increasingly important part of the software development cycle. Additionally, testing is now happening earlier and earlier in the development cycle. Sequoia Capital India is excited to continue partnering with the LambdaTest team as they build an end-to-end testing system for developers," said Harshjit Sethi, principal at Sequoia India.

Since its launch, LambdaTest has attracted over 500,000 developers in 132 countries who have performed more than 20 million tests. Customers include small and medium enterprises (SMEs) along with Fortune 500 companies such as Xerox, Cisco, Microsoft, Deloitte, Media.net, Coca Cola, Trepp, and SurveyMonkey.

“We have an opportunity to build a very large scale and independent testing company with a modern approach to software development, and that is very exciting. LambdaTest has already signed several customers in Australia without having any local presence and we look forward to helping them build out a local Asia-Pacific (APAC) team to meet this demand," said Steve Schmidt, general partner at Telstra Ventures.

The number of software tests on LambdaTest run by developers has almost doubled from 12 million to over 20 million in six months, the company said.

