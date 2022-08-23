Lamborghini has already sold all its cars until 20241 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 07:55 PM IST
Luxury goods seemingly unaffected by global economic uncertainty; Lamborghini has pre-sold the entire production run to early 2024
Luxury goods seemingly unaffected by global economic uncertainty; Lamborghini has pre-sold the entire production run to early 2024
Listen to this article
Italian sports car maker Lamborghini has already pre-sold the entire production run to early 2024, its boss told AFP on Tuesday, with luxury goods seemingly unaffected by global economic uncertainty.