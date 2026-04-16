Lamborghini heir checks into India’s branded homes market with ₹4,000 crore Gurugram project

BENGALURU: Tonino Lamborghini, heir to the Lamborghini family, is entering India’s fast-growing branded residences market through a partnership with Signature Global (India) Ltd, underscoring rising global interest in the country’s luxury housing segment.
The collaboration is for a 12.4-acre residential project in Gurugram’s Sector 71, comprising 812 units across three, four and 4.5-bedroom configurations. The project entails an estimated investment of ₹2,891 crore and is scheduled for launch this weekend, a company spokesperson told Mint on Thursday. The gross development value of project is around ₹4,000 crore. Pricing will be disclosed at launch.
Lamborghini will lead the project’s creative direction, infusing its Italian design and lifestyle philosophy into the architecture and overall experience, while Signature Global will handle development, execution and sales, the spokesperson added.
Lamborghini is the son of Ferruccio Lamborghini, founder of the iconic Italian automobile brand.
His eponymous lifestyle label spans high-end furniture, home décor and accessories, and extends into hospitality, including five-star hotels and restaurants.
“Entering the Indian branded real estate market for the first time through the project with Signature Global is a natural expression of my vision: creating lifestyle icons defined by a bold identity, Italian design culture, and uncompromising quality.” Lamborghini, founder and president of Tonino Lamborghini S.p.a said in a statement on Thursday.
“With this five-tower landmark in Gurugram, our goal is to deliver an international living experience where elegance, Italian lifestyle, and distinctive design come together to set a new benchmark for modern luxury,” Lamborghini added.
The entry comes amid a resurgence in branded residences in India, driven by strong demand for luxury housing from high-net-worth buyers seeking globally benchmarked living spaces. India is emerging as a key market in the segment, according to the Savills Branded Residences 2025-26 report.
“By partnering with a global icon like Tonino Lamborghini, we are not just building apartments; we are creating a lifestyle statement that resonates with the ambitions of the modern Indian achiever. This project in Sector 71 is a testament to our commitment to excellence, combining Signature Global’s expertise in integrated community building with the timeless Italian craftsmanship that only Tonino Lamborghini can provide,” said Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman, Signature Global.
The segment has drawn a wave of global collaborations. M3M India plans to invest ₹3,500 crore this year in branded residences in Gurugram and Noida in partnership with Elie Saab.
M3M has already delivered Trump-branded residences in Gurugram, while Smartworld Developers launched a second Trump Residences project in 2025. Last year, M3M also tied up with Jacob & Co. for a branded project in Noida.
Savills noted that branded residence supply in Asia-Pacific has grown 55% over the past five years, with India among the key contributors alongside Vietnam and Thailand.
Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastructure. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.
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