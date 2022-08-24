Lancer Capital signs Rise Worldwide for UAE’s ILT20 team sponsorship mandate

Lancer Capital signs Rise Worldwide for UAE’s ILT20 team sponsorship mandate1 min read . 01:57 PM IST
UAE’s International League T20 is a six-team franchise-style league, with a 34-match schedule, hosted at world-renowned, world-class venues of UAE
Lancer Capital LLC, a global investment firm, has appointed Rise Worldwide, a sports, lifestyle and entertainment company, as its exclusive partner for the sale and marketing of commercial rights for Desert Vipers in the UAE International League T20.
Lancer Capital, chaired by Manchester United co-chairman Avram Glazer, who is also an owner of Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has made its first investment in the cricket ecosystem.
The Desert Vipers will be based in Dubai and has appointed Tom Moody as Director of Cricket and a squad that includes players from seven nations in its initial roster, with Sri Lankan spin king Wanindu Hasaranga and English stars Sam Billings and Alex Hales as notable players.
The two together will bring onboard brands to partner and create maximum value, design a long-term marketing strategy and identify opportunities to drive global fan engagement. The mandate includes the development of sponsorship rights packages, devising the sponsorship & activation strategy, and a strategic approach for potential sponsors to leverage the partnership.
Paul Voigt, Lancer Capital managing director, investments said, “We are happy to partner with them as we make our debut in the exciting world of cricket. They will handle the sale and marketing of commercial rights of our team at International League T20. It brings to the table proven expertise in forging partnerships and creating brand value. Its deep understanding of the global sporting eco-system will help us reach wider fans and audiences"
UAE’s International League T20 is a six-team franchise-style league, with a 34-match schedule, hosted at world-renowned, world-class venues of UAE. The inaugural tournament is scheduled to be played between 6 January 2023 and 12 February 2023.
India’s sports media and sponsorship industry reached about ₹95 billion in FY20 but will be growing at a slower pace to reach ₹150 billion by 2024, a report has claimed. According to the report by sports-related employment agency Sporjo and FICCI, the industry grew at a CAGR of 14% till 2020.
The Business Research Company said the global sports market reached a value of nearly $388.3 billion in 2020.