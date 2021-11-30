Landmark Capital launches 500 crore warehousing fund

“The growing economy, changes in consumer tastes and behaviour, and digitally savvy millennial consumers has made the Indian warehousing sector an attractive investment opportunity. The other key factors driving this growth include favourable government policies, growing middle class, improved telecom & internet penetration, and increased e-commerce adoption. Through this fund, we are aiming to bring proven global themes which are under-penetrated in Indian market especially in Grade A industrial assets including warehousing and industrial parks," said Ashish Joshi, founder and CEO, Landmark Capital.