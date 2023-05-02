Korean beauty brand Laneige signs actor Athiya Shetty as first brand face for India1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 12:28 PM IST
As part of the association, Athiya Shetty will represent Korean beauty brand Laneige’s line of skincare products
Laneige, a Korean skincare brand has signed actor Athiya Shetty as its first-ever brand face in India. The actor, the company said, is known for her fashion sense and that she embodies the essence of the company’s philosophy of ‘embracing the glow within’. As part of the association, she will represent its line of skincare products.
