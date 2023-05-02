Laneige, a Korean skincare brand has signed actor Athiya Shetty as its first-ever brand face in India. The actor, the company said, is known for her fashion sense and that she embodies the essence of the company’s philosophy of ‘embracing the glow within’. As part of the association, she will represent its line of skincare products.

Athiya Shetty, said: “I am thrilled to be partnering with them, a brand that shares my passion for skincare and beauty. I have always been a fan of their products."

Paul Lee, managing director and country head of AmorePacific Group India, the company that owns the brand here, added, “We welcome the vibrant and multi-talented actor as our first-ever brand face . We strongly believe and propagate that beauty is not just about appearance, it is equally about who we are and our ability to create change to make a better world. Shetty is a natural choice for our values of beauty."

Mini Sood Banerjee, assistant director and head of marketing and training here said, "The actor’s popularity and influence in the Indian market, coupled with her genuine connection with her fans and followers, make her the ideal choice to represent us. We will be launching new campaigns that showcase our commitment to innovation and water science and we are confident that her involvement will help us create a lasting impact in the Indian beauty industry."

According to some estimates, the Indian influencer marketing business is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 25% to ₹2,200 crore by 2025.