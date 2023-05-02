Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Korean beauty brand Laneige signs actor Athiya Shetty as first brand face for India

Korean beauty brand Laneige signs actor Athiya Shetty as first brand face for India

1 min read . 12:28 PM IST Varuni Khosla
Athiya Shetty as brand face for Laneige

As part of the association, Athiya Shetty will represent Korean beauty brand Laneige’s line of skincare products

Laneige, a Korean skincare brand has signed actor Athiya Shetty as its first-ever brand face in India. The actor, the company said, is known for her fashion sense and that she embodies the essence of the company’s philosophy of ‘embracing the glow within’. As part of the association, she will represent its line of skincare products.

Laneige, a Korean skincare brand has signed actor Athiya Shetty as its first-ever brand face in India. The actor, the company said, is known for her fashion sense and that she embodies the essence of the company’s philosophy of ‘embracing the glow within’. As part of the association, she will represent its line of skincare products.

Athiya Shetty, said: “I am thrilled to be partnering with them, a brand that shares my passion for skincare and beauty. I have always been a fan of their products."

Athiya Shetty, said: “I am thrilled to be partnering with them, a brand that shares my passion for skincare and beauty. I have always been a fan of their products."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Paul Lee, managing director and country head of AmorePacific Group India, the company that owns the brand here, added, “We welcome the vibrant and multi-talented actor as our first-ever brand face . We strongly believe and propagate that beauty is not just about appearance, it is equally about who we are and our ability to create change to make a better world. Shetty is a natural choice for our values of beauty."

Mini Sood Banerjee, assistant director and head of marketing and training here said, "The actor’s popularity and influence in the Indian market, coupled with her genuine connection with her fans and followers, make her the ideal choice to represent us. We will be launching new campaigns that showcase our commitment to innovation and water science and we are confident that her involvement will help us create a lasting impact in the Indian beauty industry."

According to some estimates, the Indian influencer marketing business is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 25% to 2,200 crore by 2025.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.