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LANXESS and BPCL partner to advance specialty lubricant solutions in India

BPCL
Livemint
Published31 Oct 2026, 09:27 PM IST
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Beyond standard industrial applications, the two companies will assess joint opportunities in emerging and sustainable sectors.
Beyond standard industrial applications, the two companies will assess joint opportunities in emerging and sustainable sectors.

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) announced on Thursday that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The non-exclusive agreement establishes a framework to evaluate technical and commercial opportunities in advanced industrial lubricant technologies, specialty fluid solutions, and related applications. The collaboration aims to develop innovative lubricant solutions, secure original equipment manufacturer (OEM) approvals, enhance localization, and create long-term value for industrial customers across India.

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Combining Additive Expertise with Domestic Infrastructure

The partnership leverages LANXESS' global lubricant additive expertise, formulation capabilities, and existing OEM relationships alongside BPCL's strong domestic market presence, base oil portfolio, manufacturing infrastructure, and extensive customer reach.

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Sun pharma

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Focus on Next-Generation and Sustainable Technologies

Beyond standard industrial applications, the two companies will assess joint opportunities in emerging and sustainable sectors. Key areas of focus include bio-based lubricants, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, hydrogen economy applications, specialty refrigeration fluids, personal care ingredients, and immersion cooling solutions tailored for rapidly expanding digital infrastructure requirements.

"This MoU represents an important step in strengthening collaboration between LANXESS and BPCL. By combining our global technology platform, formulation expertise and OEM engagement capabilities with BPCL's manufacturing strength and market presence, we aim to accelerate the development and commercialisation of high-performance lubricant solutions that address the evolving needs of Indian industry," LANXESS Senior Vice President and Global Head of Business Unit Lubricant Additives Neelanjan Banerjee said.

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LANXESS and HINCOL partner to advance road construction technology

LANXESS and Hindustan Colas Pvt Ltd (HINCOL) announced on October 26 that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore strategic cooperation in advanced road construction technologies. The agreement establishes a formal framework for both companies to evaluate technical, commercial, and business opportunities specifically in bitumen and asphalt modification technologies within the Indian infrastructure market.

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Focus on Performance and Sustainable Infrastructure

Under the terms of the MoU, LANXESS and HINCOL will jointly assess innovative solutions aimed at enhancing pavement performance, improving production efficiency, and reducing environmental impact. The collaboration is designed to support the development of sustainable road infrastructure across India by bringing cutting-edge modification technologies to local projects.

Defined Roles and Technical Support Framework

To execute the agreement, LANXESS will provide the product, technical expertise, and trial support. In turn, HINCOL will contribute testing facilities, operational support, and performance assessment under local conditions to validate the effectiveness of the solutions in the Indian terrain.

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