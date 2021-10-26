Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >China locks down a city to stamp out domestic coronavirus spike

China locks down a city to stamp out domestic coronavirus spike

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks by a note which reads one-way policy on a street as a measure of pandemic control in Lanzhou city in northwest China's Gansu province, Monday
1 min read . 01:57 PM IST AFP

The restrictions came as China reported 29 new domestic infections -- including six cases in Lanzhou, the provincial capital of northwestern province Gansu.

China placed a city of four million under lockdown on Tuesday in a bid to stamp out a domestic coronavirus spike, with residents told not to leave home except in emergencies.

Officials in Lanzhou said the "entry and exit of residents" would be strictly controlled and limited to essential supplies or medical treatment.

"All types of residential communities are to implement closed management," authorities said in a statement.

The latest rules come on top of strict stay-at-home orders imposed on tens of thousands in northern China, with access to tourist sites already limited and residents advised not to leave the city unless necessary.

China's latest outbreak has been linked to the contagious Delta variant, with the tally from the latest spread exceeding 100 cases over the past week.

Health officials have warned that more infections may emerge as testing is ramped up in the coming days to fight the outbreak, which has been linked to a group of domestic tourists.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

