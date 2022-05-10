Large deals from tech companies and flex space operators to drive office space demand, says Colliers

As regards the industrial market, third-party logistics was the largest demand segment under it, followed by engineering at 17% in Q1 2022. Vacancy levels are expected to remain range-bound due to lower supply and robust leasing. In terms of what to expect in the office market space, demand is expected to remain strong over the next few quarters on account of large deals from technology companies and flex space operators as per the report. Supply is expected to remain robust as developers focus on completing the projects delayed by the pandemic.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}