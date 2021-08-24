Large fintechs help revamp P2P lending

Smaller incumbents in this space such as Faircent, LenDenClub and LiquiLoans are also happy since the big fintechs are partnering with them to get access to a larger consumer base. BharatPe has partnered with LenDenClub and LiquiLoans to create its offering in the space. Consumer borrowing by individuals on its product will be powered by NBFC Hindon Mercantile, among others. Cred has signed up with LiquiLoans for its P2P lending product.