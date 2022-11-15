Seasoned investors pick stake in Dish TV

Dish TV’s inability to have a full board is on account of its investors, led by Yes Bank, which owns 24.78%, who have booted out the current board members seeking reappointment and rejected the candidature of a new director’s reappointment in the last 10 months. Yes Bank’s activist approach is because the creditor, citing corporate malfeasance, has been demanding an overhaul of the board and has recommended the induction of seven members. Dish TV denies any impropriety.