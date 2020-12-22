Large steel cos set to gain market share

“With a proof of a more broad-based pickup in economic activity with every passing quarter, we believe that the recovery in domestic steel demand will sustain in the near term at least," said Jayanta Roy, senior vice-president and group head, corporate sector ratings, ICRA. The credit ratings agency revised its FY21 steel demand forecast to a contraction of around 12%, significantly better than its initial forecast of 23% in April. “The revival in demand has been surprising, and the steel industry’s ability to claw back to the pre-covid levels of demand within six months of the pandemic has been remarkable," Roy said.