Large-screen TVs, mobile phones may become cheaper

“This is a welcome move, and we will pass this benefit to customers. TV prices can come down up to ₹3,000 on larger screens (above 50-inch)," said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO and founder, Super Plastronic Pvt. Ltd, a contract manufacturer of TVs. “This will significantly boost the domestic television manufacturing industry and help compete with global brands," added Arjun Bajaj, director, Videotex International, a contract TV maker. Industry experts said lower duty on components will also encourage component manufacturing in India. Vivek Tyagi, chairman, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) said so far the focus was on electronics assembly, which creates a value addition of 7-8% of the total price of a device. “The duty reduction (on components) can increase the value addition for manufacturers by more than double, on a per-device basis. It can thus easily be at least 15-16%, which may make India a viable destination for electronics component manufacturing.," he said.