Larisa Hotels eyes expansion after merger with AM Hotel, targets smaller cities
Varuni Khosla 4 min read 25 Feb 2025, 04:42 PM IST
SummaryFollowing its merger, Larisa Hotels and Resorts plans to grow its hotel management base by focusing on metro areas and religious sites.
Newly formed Larisa Hotels and Resorts Ltd, created after its recent merger with AM Hotel Kollection, is expanding its footprint by focusing on metro, mid-tier cities and religious destinations to build its new hotel management base.
