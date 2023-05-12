Margins to stay stressed for next 3 quarters: L&T1 min read . Updated: 12 May 2023, 11:17 PM IST
L&T chief financial officer R. Shankar Raman, in an interview, attributed the decline in profit margin to orders secured in FY21 and FY22, which make up approximately ₹2.31 trillion of L&T’s total order book valued at ₹4 trillion.
NEW DELHI : Profit margins of Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) are set to remain under pressure for the next three quarters as it completes projects awarded earlier at current cost structures, company chief financial officer R. Shankar Raman said in an interview.
