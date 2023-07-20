L&T plans first buyback as markets rise1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:35 PM IST
According to a company statement, L&T’s board will meet on 25 July to consider a buyback of shares and offering a special dividend on equity shares for fiscal year 2023-24.
MUMBAI : Buoyed by conducive equity markets, engineering and construction behemoth Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) is planning to launch its first ever share buyback offer in the company’s 85-year history.
