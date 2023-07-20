L&T plans first buyback as markets rise

Earlier, as a consolidation measure, while announcing the FY23 financials, L&T had mentioned that it has entered into a share purchase agreement on 16 December to sell its entire shareholding in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd, a joint venture, primarily engaged in the development and operation of toll road and power transmission assets. The sale transaction is subject to receipt of necessary approvals. Accordingly, the investment in the joint venture is classified as “held for sale", according to regulatory filings.