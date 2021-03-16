Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Larsen & Toubro bags orders across business segments in domestic market

Larsen & Toubro bags orders across business segments in domestic market

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders for two of its businesses
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST Staff Writer

The company did not provide the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the 'significant' category

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it has received multiple orders across its business segments in the domestic market.

The company did not provide the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between 1,000 crore and 2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders for two of its businesses, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its water and effluent treatment business has secured EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) orders from the rural water supply and sanitation department, Odisha to execute individual rural water supply projects in the Kendrapada and Khorda Districts of Odisha.

The business has also secured a repeat order from the water resources department of Odisha.

Further, the factories arm of its buildings and factories business has secured an order from a leading cement manufacturer in the country to construct a 10,000 TPD (tonnes per day) Integrated Cement Plant in Pali, Rajasthan.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.55 per cent down at 1,475.95 apiece on the BSE.

