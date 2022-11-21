Larsen & Toubro hires more than 3,000 fresh engineers in FY23

Larsen & Toubro hires more than 3,000 fresh engineers in FY232 min read . 07:52 PM IST
- The onboarding of over 3,000 graduate and postgraduate engineering trainees in FY23 marks a more than three-fold increase over last fiscal’s 1,067 figure
Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has hired more than 3,000 fresh engineering trainees in the current financial year.
“The onboarding of over 3,000 graduate and postgraduate engineering trainees (GETs and PGETs) in FY23 marks a more than three-fold increase over last fiscal’s 1,067 figure," the company said in a statement.
The number of female engineers hired has more than quadrupled to 1,009 trainees in FY23 from 248 trainees in FY22, it stated.
“It is worth noting that 30 per cent of current batch of fresh engineers are women which is commendable given the fact that 75 per cent of the fresh engineers are hired from mechanical, civil and electrical streams where women candidates are less," the company said.
Currently, women employees comprise 7.6% of the total workforce at L&T, and they have already successfully forayed into fields long considered to be male bastions. L&T’s initiative, WINSPIRE, continues to promote the trend of increased female participation within the L&T universe, it added.
Speaking on the development, Dr. C. Jayakumar, Executive Vice President & Head, Corporate Human Resource, Larsen Toubro said, “L&T as a company is expanding rapidly and is presently sitting on a record order book. This necessitates keeping ready a steady talent pipeline of trained technical professionals for meeting effectively the current and future business/customer needs. This was central to the management’s decision to more than double the hiring of fresh engineers compared to last fiscal year. We went to market to address our additional business requirement and got an overwhelming response from fresh engineers."
“Over 80,000 applications from pan-India, and it is indeed heartening to note that Brand L&T’s aspirational value continues to grow among young engineers. This can be attributed to L&T’s rich culture of nurturing young talent and providing them with specialised and customised training to make them the best engineering talent in the industry," he added.
L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.