Home >Companies >News >Larsen & Toubro Infotech CFO Ashok Kumar Sonthalia resigns
Larsen & Toubro Infotech had posted a 12% increase in revenue to ₹3,152.8 crore for the December quarter, as against ₹2,811 crore a year ago.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech CFO Ashok Kumar Sonthalia resigns

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 12:56 PM IST Staff Writer

IT firm Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on Wednesday said its chief financial officer Ashok Kumar Sonthalia has resigned from the company.

"...the Board of Directors in its meeting held on January 19, 2021, inter-alia considered the resignation of Mr Ashok Kumar Sonthalia, CFO of the company, on account of personal reasons and accepted the same to be effective from close of business hours of January 25, 2021," a regulatory filing said.

On Tuesday, Larsen & Toubro Infotech had reported a 37.85 per cent jump in net profit to 519.3 crore for the December quarter, mainly driven by a surge in revenue and margin expansion.

The company is confident of closing FY21 with revenue growth in high-single digits.

