Larsen & Toubro Infotech CFO Ashok Kumar Sonthalia resigns

Larsen & Toubro Infotech CFO Ashok Kumar Sonthalia resigns1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 12:56 PM IST
Larsen & Toubro Infotech had reported a 37.85 per cent jump in net profit to ₹519.3 crore
IT firm Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on Wednesday said its chief financial officer Ashok Kumar Sonthalia has resigned from the company.
"...the Board of Directors in its meeting held on January 19, 2021, inter-alia considered the resignation of Mr Ashok Kumar Sonthalia, CFO of the company, on account of personal reasons and accepted the same to be effective from close of business hours of January 25, 2021," a regulatory filing said.
JSW Sports signs Rishabh Pant, to manage commercial interests, marketing rights1 min read . 12:29 PM IST
Mercedes joins Tesla, Volkswagen in compact electric-car race1 min read . 12:11 PM IST
PhonePe surpasses Google Pay, becomes top UPI app in December, shows NPCI data2 min read . 12:02 PM IST
Moderation in US sales dampens investor confidence on Alembic Pharma2 min read . 11:11 AM IST
Also Read | Why server stacks are the new realty play
On Tuesday, Larsen & Toubro Infotech had reported a 37.85 per cent jump in net profit to ₹519.3 crore for the December quarter, mainly driven by a surge in revenue and margin expansion.
It had posted a 12% increase in revenue to ₹3,152.8 crore for the December quarter, as against ₹2,811 crore a year ago.
The company is confident of closing FY21 with revenue growth in high-single digits.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.