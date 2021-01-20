Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Larsen & Toubro Infotech CFO Ashok Kumar Sonthalia resigns
Larsen & Toubro Infotech had posted a 12% increase in revenue to 3,152.8 crore for the December quarter, as against 2,811 crore a year ago.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech CFO Ashok Kumar Sonthalia resigns

1 min read . 12:56 PM IST Staff Writer

Larsen & Toubro Infotech had reported a 37.85 per cent jump in net profit to 519.3 crore

IT firm Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on Wednesday said its chief financial officer Ashok Kumar Sonthalia has resigned from the company.

IT firm Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on Wednesday said its chief financial officer Ashok Kumar Sonthalia has resigned from the company.

"...the Board of Directors in its meeting held on January 19, 2021, inter-alia considered the resignation of Mr Ashok Kumar Sonthalia, CFO of the company, on account of personal reasons and accepted the same to be effective from close of business hours of January 25, 2021," a regulatory filing said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"...the Board of Directors in its meeting held on January 19, 2021, inter-alia considered the resignation of Mr Ashok Kumar Sonthalia, CFO of the company, on account of personal reasons and accepted the same to be effective from close of business hours of January 25, 2021," a regulatory filing said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Why server stacks are the new realty play

On Tuesday, Larsen & Toubro Infotech had reported a 37.85 per cent jump in net profit to 519.3 crore for the December quarter, mainly driven by a surge in revenue and margin expansion.

It had posted a 12% increase in revenue to 3,152.8 crore for the December quarter, as against 2,811 crore a year ago.

The company is confident of closing FY21 with revenue growth in high-single digits.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.