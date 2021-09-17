Larsen & Toubro Infotech hits 1 trillion market capitalization for first time

“LTI has been growing significantly faster than both mid- and large-cap peers over the past few years on the back of strong deal wins and we expect the outperformance of the company to continue. We expect the company to post revenue/Ebitda/PAT growth of 17.9%/20.5%/20.5% between FY20 and FY23 given a strong deal pipeline and increased demand for digital solutions," said Angel Broking in a note to its investors. The brokerage firm has ‘Accumulate’ rating on the stock and has increased its target price to ₹5,950.