Larsen & Toubro shares surge over 2% on reports of securing $4 billion Saudi Aramco contract for Jafurah Gas project

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational conglomerate with a diverse portfolio encompassing EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
First Published03:30 PM IST
Larsen & Toubro: The $4 billion ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,000 crore) order from the state-owned petroleum and natural gas giant Saudi Aramco encompasses the development of gas compression systems.
Larsen & Toubro: The $4 billion ( ₹35,000 crore) order from the state-owned petroleum and natural gas giant Saudi Aramco encompasses the development of gas compression systems.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), India's premier infrastructure company, has clinched contracts worth over $4 billion from Saudi Aramco to expand its gas projects. This substantial achievement reported meed.com, has resulted in a 2.5 per cent rise in L&T's shares during morning trading.

The $4 billion ( 35,000 crore) order from the state-owned petroleum and natural gas giant Saudi Aramco encompasses the development of gas compression systems. This is part of Saudi Aramco's ambitious $110 billion Jafurah gas project in the eastern province.

Also Read | Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

L&T's stock price was trading in the green, up 2.61 per cent at 3619.70, on July 2, at 2:50 pm, on the BSE.

According to the Middle East business publication meed.com, these orders are a segment of Saudi Aramco's $25 billion worth of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts announced on June 30. These contracts target two of Saudi Aramco's gas expansion programs.

Although L&T has not yet released an official statement regarding this development, it is reported that L&T has secured two key packages from Saudi Aramco. Package 1, valued at $2.9 billion, involves the construction of a gas processing plant and main process units. Package 2, a $1 billion contract, pertains to gas compression units. Both packages will be executed by L&T's Energy Hydrocarbon division.

Also Read | IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Shares Drop in Trading Today

The detailed EPC packages for the second expansion phase of the Jafurah project reveal additional winners, including Hyundai Engineering from South Korea, which received a $2.4 billion order, and Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas, which received contracts totalling $3.2 billion, according to the report.

Last September, L&T had previously bagged two EPC orders worth nearly $4 billion from Saudi Aramco, contributing to the ongoing expansion of the Jafurah gas project. The Jafurah basin is the largest liquid-rich shale gas field in the Middle East, with an estimated 200 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves spread over 17,000 square kilometres.

Also Read | Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Drops in Trading Today

Additionally, the L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured an order from the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the eighth phase of Pipeline Replacement Project (PRPVIII Group B) off India's west coast, as an exchanged filing.

The order involved engineering, procurement, construction, installation & commissioning (EPCIC) of 129-km subsea pipelines and associated modification works across India’s west coast offshore fields of the ONGC, as per the filing.

Commenting on the order win, Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director & President – Energy, L&T, said, “This order reflects ONGC’s continued confidence in L&T, and this emanates from our track record of successfully delivering complex offshore projects. This order further demonstrates L&T's unwavering commitment to India’s energy requirement."

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeCompaniesNewsLarsen & Toubro shares surge over 2% on reports of securing $4 billion Saudi Aramco contract for Jafurah Gas project

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

168.45
09:59 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.75 (0.45%)

Bharat Electronics

305.80
09:59 AM | 2 JUL 2024
-2.1 (-0.68%)

Tata Steel

174.65
09:59 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.55 (0.32%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

275.50
09:59 AM | 2 JUL 2024
2.5 (0.92%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

TV18 Broadcast

45.69
09:58 AM | 2 JUL 2024
4.15 (9.99%)

EPL

220.20
09:58 AM | 2 JUL 2024
18.25 (9.04%)

Solar Industries India

10,942.25
09:58 AM | 2 JUL 2024
843.3 (8.35%)

Sumitomo Chemical India

513.15
09:58 AM | 2 JUL 2024
34.9 (7.3%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,671.00399.00
    Chennai
    73,096.00-607.00
    Delhi
    73,024.0040.00
    Kolkata
    73,743.00543.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue