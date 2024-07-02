Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Larsen & Toubro shares surge over 2% on reports of securing $4 billion Saudi Aramco contract for Jafurah Gas project

Larsen & Toubro shares surge over 2% on reports of securing $4 billion Saudi Aramco contract for Jafurah Gas project

Livemint , Written By Shivangini

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational conglomerate with a diverse portfolio encompassing EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services.

Larsen & Toubro: The $4 billion ( 35,000 crore) order from the state-owned petroleum and natural gas giant Saudi Aramco encompasses the development of gas compression systems.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), India's premier infrastructure company, has clinched contracts worth over $4 billion from Saudi Aramco to expand its gas projects. This substantial achievement reported meed.com, has resulted in a 2.5 per cent rise in L&T's shares during morning trading.

The $4 billion ( 35,000 crore) order from the state-owned petroleum and natural gas giant Saudi Aramco encompasses the development of gas compression systems. This is part of Saudi Aramco's ambitious $110 billion Jafurah gas project in the eastern province.

L&T's stock price was trading in the green, up 2.61 per cent at 3619.70, on July 2, at 2:50 pm, on the BSE.

According to the Middle East business publication meed.com, these orders are a segment of Saudi Aramco's $25 billion worth of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts announced on June 30. These contracts target two of Saudi Aramco's gas expansion programs.

Although L&T has not yet released an official statement regarding this development, it is reported that L&T has secured two key packages from Saudi Aramco. Package 1, valued at $2.9 billion, involves the construction of a gas processing plant and main process units. Package 2, a $1 billion contract, pertains to gas compression units. Both packages will be executed by L&T's Energy Hydrocarbon division.

The detailed EPC packages for the second expansion phase of the Jafurah project reveal additional winners, including Hyundai Engineering from South Korea, which received a $2.4 billion order, and Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas, which received contracts totalling $3.2 billion, according to the report.

Last September, L&T had previously bagged two EPC orders worth nearly $4 billion from Saudi Aramco, contributing to the ongoing expansion of the Jafurah gas project. The Jafurah basin is the largest liquid-rich shale gas field in the Middle East, with an estimated 200 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves spread over 17,000 square kilometres.

Additionally, the L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured an order from the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the eighth phase of Pipeline Replacement Project (PRPVIII Group B) off India's west coast, as an exchanged filing.

The order involved engineering, procurement, construction, installation & commissioning (EPCIC) of 129-km subsea pipelines and associated modification works across India’s west coast offshore fields of the ONGC, as per the filing.

Commenting on the order win, Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director & President – Energy, L&T, said, “This order reflects ONGC’s continued confidence in L&T, and this emanates from our track record of successfully delivering complex offshore projects. This order further demonstrates L&T's unwavering commitment to India’s energy requirement."

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.