Larsen & Toubro (L&T)-backed real estate development arm, L&T Realty on Monday announced its expansion plans in the Mumbai market for driving growth. The company has signed three projects worth ₹8,000 crore (approximately $1 billion) in prime locations such as South Mumbai, Western Suburbs, and Thane with a development potential of 4.4 million square feet. This development is part of the company's larger plan to strengthen its footprint in major metros by adding around 5 million sq. ft. per year over the next five years.

