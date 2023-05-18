In November, two of India’s most popular fintechs PhonePe and ZestMoney entered acquisition talks soon after the Reserve Bank of India’s digital lending guidelines came into effect.

PhonePe was keen on acquiring the ZestMoney, the popular digital lending platform which also has its own non-banking finance company (NBFC), for somewhere about $200 million to $300 million. After months of due diligence, which saw Walmart-owned PhonePe giving $18 million in debt to ZestMoney, everything changed dramatically for the Bengaluru-based digital lender.

The acquisition talks fell through. All three founders of ZestMoney--Lizzie Chapman, Priya Sharma, and Ashish Anantharaman--have resigned from the company.

PhonePe now gets a copy of the technology IP (intellectual property) of ZestMoney’s loan servicing platform and around 130 of its employees by waiving off the debt and paying additional $8 million (basically $26 million in total). And, lastly the new leadership team has been announced with Abhishek Sharma (SVP-growth), Mandar Satpute (chief banking officer), and Mohit Chhajer (vice president-finance) taking charge of day-to-day operations at ZestMoney.

In an exclusive conversation with Mint, Lizzie Chapman and Mandar Satpute talk about the company’s future. Edited Excerpts:

Can you please comment on the transition?

Lizzie: Everybody is like what is going on but this is not a very unique situation. We do have imagined eventually this is how it will happen. Eight years is a long time and it is very normal in corporate and startup world outside India to bring in professionals and management when you scale. It’s not such a big deal. Obviously, we got a bit surprised with the media reaction, but I do get it.

The digital lending industry has taken a hit for sure post RBI’s guidelines, but in Zest’s case because of the timing, don’t you think it will be hard for anyone to accept this is as a ‘normal transition’ and ‘smooth transition’?

Lizzie: I think the timing is not unrelated. There is always fork in road in the company’s journey, it’s like anything in life whenever there’s a big event, it gives you time to react. And after that big event, the business of Zest had to change, you have seen that already and we are not going to deny that we had significant cost cuts. And, the business is in a smaller space today.

It has a very bright future and that’s the only thing we want to focus on today – which is the future, not the past. But this is a really good time in a company’s journey when something like that happens. Whenever layoffs happen, it’s time for the management and leadership to pause, think and take responsibility because layoffs are the last thing any company ever wants to do. There’s nothing wrong with founders pausing for thought at a time like that and saying that may be it’s time to hand over the baton. And, that literally what happened. We have been planning this for last few weeks since the layoffs have happened – and that was the real fork in the road moment.

We had always built a team that was ready. We are not typical kind of promoter mindset, where we have to control everything. We’ve always given leverage and leeway to the team. So, the decision to transition is very smooth. The founders have worked very closely with Mandar, Mohit and Abhishek, and there is no destabilization.

I should also say that over the last nine months, we have been in that deal process and founders were doing a lot of the deal work, which meant the day-to-day operations anyway was handled by this team.

If cost-cutting was an answer to end the struggles of Zest, so why wasn’t it done earlier?

Lizzie: Because we were in the middle of the transaction, we couldn’t do that.

Since August last year, when the RBI's digital lending guidelines kicked in, the company has been focussing aggressively on profitability. And, the reason is that the RBI has made it very clear that there were two business models that it would expect in the world of fintech i.e. the NBFC business model and then the LSP/TSP (loan service provider/technology service provider). And, we decided overnight that we will be an LSP. We have an NBFC but that has not been a big part of our strategy. We decided it can’t be a book-building business, it has to be cash-flow even business from day one. So, we almost immediately began cutting costs, reducing marketing cost, cutting off unprofitable business lines and all usual things to really getting business into a great shape.

So, the business bizarrely has never been healthier. It is not just the layoffs, it is every piece of the P&L. We renegotiated contracts and literally improved the health of the business in every aspect and that’s obviously why we were an attractive acquisition. There’s a reason why we were being acquired.

So, it’s not really any dramatic sudden change, the only sudden thing is the PhonePe deal. All of this happening is a smooth transition from a pre-DLG fintech business to post-DLG fintech business, which is profitable. In last couple of months, the costs have come down even more, especially on credit cost (lending/collection cost) side, which is always the biggest cost. And, the real profitability is few months away from now.

This means the type of loans we do is healthier than it has ever been, in simple words the type of loans that Zest originates, the risk on those loans is the lowest ever been i.e. sub-2%.

Some big NBFCs such as Tata Capital, Aditya Birla Finance, Credit Saison and others had exposure of close to ₹ 800 crore to Zest. What happens to that? Does these NBFC partnerships remain?

Mandar: Books that you talked about are on their balance-sheets and these books have been originated by us for these NBFCs for quite some time. We continue to service these loans as part of our contracts. The last two months have been the best performance we’ve had on the servicing on these repayments. If 100 people took loan, 92.6% cleared the loans – which is best industry standard.

Being just an LSP and earn few margins, do you think it is a sustainable business?

Mandar: I wouldn’t say it is difficult but it is tougher now. We did a lot of consolidation post DLG. Earlier we worked with a diverse set of partners, but we brought it down too few key very large partners where we give them large share of our business and we also are their significant partners. We are working with top 7-8 top lenders.

What kind of margins do you make as an LSP?

Mandar: We make a fairly healthy margin.

Lizzie: Fintechs with trust and track record will get a good deal. We are able to negotiate a good deal because we have a good track record and the smaller fintechs players will feel the pressure because top banks and NBFCs want to work with fewer fintechs due to compliance cost. We will see consolidation in the industry.

With Zest’s brand image taking a hit over last few months, are your lending partners concerned?

Lizzie: I think the brand image taking a hit is the media statement. Lenders look at the kind of loans we do as an LSP and the way we service them.

The business model of Zest will remain the same?

Lizzie: Yes

I have gathered that Zest’s month disbursals pre-and-post-DLG were about ₹ 400 crore to ₹ 600 crore. Now with limited resources and limited money in the bank, what are Zest’s plans?

Lizzie: There have been some efficiencies that have come to Zest’s business over last few months. Obviously, last few weeks there have been some business disruption and that’s because after the PhonePe deal went away, there was a lot of work that had to be done.

The GMV or disbursal number is not relevant and I would stop thinking about these numbers. The world has changed post-DLG and change in funding environment, you will see everyone talking about only revenues and profitability.

What’s the current revenue run-rate?

Lizzie: We are not disclosing that right now.

Could you please talk about the IP (intellectual property) deal with PhonePe and that $18 million loan? Was the debt given as a working capital or bridge financing at a time when PhonePe as an acquirer was doing due diligence of Zest?

Lizzie: We borrowed some money from PhonePe.

The deal between PhonePe and Zest was a technology licensing agreement with PhonePe, in return to write off that debt. So, the outcome is Zest today does not owe anything to PhonePe; Zest has cash ($8 million) in the bank and is moving towards profitability.

Could you please explain the tech contract?

Lizzie: Cannot talk about it in detail. But like any licensing agreement, we are licensing some technology (loan servicing platform) to PhonePe. This was a one-time fee.

Looking at what happened in last seven months where the acquisition talks started at around $200-$300 million and in the end, Zest made some $26 million through the IP deal. Was there investor pressure? Were the investors taking the calls? Are your investors happy with how things turned out?

Lizzie: Yes, our investors are happy. I can’t comment on every investor because they are at different stages of their investment in Zest…but the investors who are supporting the internal round are just like us focusing on the company’s future and believing that there’s huge amount of value that has been created.

If anything, the tech licensing deal with PhonePe validates that the tech is very advanced and top notch. We were one of the first ones in the country to build end-to-end digital lending.

Zest said that it is closing a round from existing investors soon. I have gathered that the round is to somewhere between $6 million and $10 million? Could you please comment and what’s the valuation are you raising the round at?

Lizzie: There is a new round coming together and will be announced in few weeks.

What has your monthly burn come down to? With $8 million in the bank and some more coming in in the new round, this is how many months runway?

Mandar: The burn is almost negligible. We will hit profitability in the second half of this year.

What happens to Zest’s NBFC Nahar Credits?

Mandar: We will unfold a lot more as we come. For now, we keep it. And, in the next few months based on how well we deliver on this plan, we will come up with more options.

Everyone in the industry is looking to acquire NBFC. Are you in talks to sell your NBFC in a separate deal?

Lizzie: There’s just too many deals at ZestMoney (laughs). There is no rush and it will get more valuable with age.

Mandar: NBFC is a good asset to have.

What are the plans of all three founders of Zest? Is there a plan to set up another venture?

Lizzie: Too early to talk about that. Also, that will not be fair because we are very committed to Zest for atleast four months. We have a lot of work to do and still very involved.

And, what happens to your stake in Zest?

Lizzie: I will never sell and will be a happy shareholder.

Are you happy with the way things panned out for Zest over last few months? Would you have done things differently? If yes, how.

It is too early to say. The last few weeks have been dramatic. We definitely never imagined what happened; nobody does in a deal like that. We are still bit shocked. I think we didn’t have time to say who did what wrong, what could have been done better. I am also not the kind of person who looks at the past and talks about regrets. Everything happens for a reason and I think making the best out of the situation is what we are proud of.

That could have been a fatal moment in a company’s life, but I believe we the founders, the team, and the investors were very mature. All was like let’s find out the best outcome, so that everybody wins. If you see what happened in last few weeks, it was the ultimate collaboration – we figured out something with PhonePe, we figured out something with investors, and figured out something with the team. I hope people remembers this like this and not some drama. We were a bunch of adults behaving maturely.

Don’t you think the timing was not right for the founders to step down and could demoralize the employees?

Mandar: Nothing like that. Employees understand. On the floor, they fully respect and understand the situation. Whatever happened, happened. The good part is we’ve come out much stronger. In the next few months, people will also realize that this is the best thing the team could have done. We are excited about this, otherwise it would have been easier for me to move out and look for some other opportunity.

Lizzie: We did everything with best of intentions and we will always do the best thing for the company.