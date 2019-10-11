Bringing to a close a late-night chase, the Delhi police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) formally arrested Ranbaxy’s former promoter Malvinder Singh, on Friday, hours after he was detained in Ludhiana late Thursday night.

While the Delhi police was acting on a complaint filed by Religare Enterprises Ltd, it had earlier arrested Shivinder Mohan Singh and Sunil Godhwani on Thursday evening.

The accused, the Delhi police said, were arrested under section 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, merchant or agent) and section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The EOW had been on the lookout for Malvinder Singh, following Thursday’s arrests.

In Decmber 2018, a complaint had been filed by Religare Finvest Ltd with the EOW against the Singh brothers.