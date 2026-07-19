Late-night Argentina-Spain Fifa final fuels business for bars, hotels and delivery apps

The Fifa World Cup final is giving restaurants, bars, hotels and food delivery companies something they rarely see after midnight: customers.
Hospitality businesses across India are extending operations where permitted and hosting live screenings as football fans gear up for Sunday's Argentina-Spain clash.
The late-night final is emerging as a significant business opportunity for the hospitality industry, particularly during hours that typically generate little or no revenue. Industry executives said demand is coming both from fans heading to sports bars and restaurants and from consumers hosting watch parties at home.
Hours extended
Several state governments have also announced special measures for the tournament.
In Delhi, licensed restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate till 4 am for the final, while Telangana's Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise has extended operating hours for eligible establishments till 3 am.