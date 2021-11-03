Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News / LatentView Analytics sets IPO price band at 190-197 a share

LatentView Analytics sets IPO price band at 190-197 a share

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 474 crore and an offer for sale of up to 126 crore by its existing shareholder and promoters.
2 min read . 08:31 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The IPO will open on 9 November and close on 11 November, with shares expected to start trading on 22 November.

MUMBAI : LatentView Analytics Ltd, a global digital analytics firm, on Wednesday set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) at 190 to 197 per share.

The IPO will open on 9 November and close on 11 November, with shares expected to start trading on 22 November.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 474 crore and an offer for sale of up to 126 crore by its existing shareholder and promoters.

The OFS comprises up to 60.15 crore by Adugudi Viswanathan Venkatraman, up to 23.52 crore by Gopinath Koteeswaran, up to 35 crore by Ramesh Hariharan, up to 3.87 crore by Subramanian Ramachandran, up to 1.19 crore by Divya Balakrishnan, up to 1.15 crore by Rajkumar Kaliyaperumal, up to 73.50 lakh by Priya Balakrishnan.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and Haitong Securities India are the lead managers to the issue.

The proceeds from issue worth 147.90 crore will be used for funding inorganic growth initiatives; 82.40 crore will be used for funding working capital requirements of its material arm LatentView Analytics Corp and 130 crore for investment in its arm to augment its capital base for future growth.

The firm is among the leading pure-play data analytics companies in India and has emerged as one of the most trusted partners to several Fortune 500 companies in recent years. It provides services primarily to companies in Technology, CPG and Retail, Industrials, and BFSI industries. It has a diversified client base of 45 active clients worldwide that it served in Fiscal 2021, including 21 of the Fortune 500, three of the Fortune 1000.

The firm designs and engineers result-oriented analytics solutions for its clients that enable them to operate more efficiently by predicting outcomes that fuel digital transformation and sustainability. Its expertise in business analytics includes analytics with respect to customer profiling, targeted marketing, supply chain management, finance and risk management, and HR functions.

