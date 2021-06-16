The union government last week increased incentives on electric two- and three-wheelers to push sales of such vehicles. According to some experts this was a desperate move by the government to utilise the funds earmarked for the FAME scheme, as a sale of electric vehicles remained subdued during the last two years. Mint explains how this steep increase in subsidies might help push sales of electric two- and three-wheelers and the challenges ahead.

What are the changes introduced in the FAME policy?

Last week the union government announced a 50% jump in incentives for electric two-wheelers to ₹15000 per Kilowatt Hour from ₹10,000 KWH. According to the new rules, the cap on incentive will be limited to 40% of the total prices compared to 20% before. The Ministry of Heavy Industries also mandated Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) to procure 3 lakh electric three-wheelers for multiple uses by different authorities. The public sector unit has also been given the responsibility to procure electric busses to be deployed in multiple cities across the country. The union government plans to reduce the cost of acquisition of electric vehicles for different government authorities and other entities through mass procurement.

Why did the government choose to increase the incentives?

The Fame scheme was announced in 2019 with an outlay of ₹10000 crore and the government expected to incentivise purchase of 7,090 electric buses, 35,000 four-wheelers, 500,000 three-wheelers and 10 lakh two-wheelers. In reality though, due to the high localization norms and other rules, most of the products in the segment did not qualify for the incentives. The ones which qualified did not get enough subsidies to close the price gap with combustion engine vehicles. The covid-19 pandemic further impacted demand in 2020 and the devastating second wave in April and May might also take a toll on EVs sales in 2021. Sales of electric vehicles in the domestic market decreased by 19.9% to just 236802 units in FY21, according to data released by the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles. Sales of electric two-wheelers, which form the bulk of the sales – declined by 6% to 143837 units compared to 152000 units in FY 20.

How did the manufacturers and experts react to the decision?

Some manufacturers like Greaves Cotton, TVS Motor Co and others have reduced prices of their respective electric scooters. Senior executives of these companies are of the opinion that the upward revision in subsidies will help increase sales. According to Shamsher Dewan, vice president and group head, ICRA Limited, the initial cost of ownership for high-speed electric two-wheelers will incrementally reduce by a minimum 10-12%, (when comparing currently available popular models) and result in a lower payback period. Prior to this, the payback period was estimated to be four years (in terms of total cost of ownership), which now stands reduced to three years.

What are the challenges pertaining to the charging infrastructure?

Setting up of charging infrastructure has been one of the key challenges for adoption of electric mobility in India. Also some experts feel that increase in sales of electric vehicles will increase the load of the power grids, which mostly depend on electricity generated from thermal power. “Upscaling of the power grid must also happen in tandem to handle the mammoth energy demand e-mobility will usher in. To make India an EV nation by 2030, we have to clean, green and strengthen our power grid," said N Venu, CEO and MD, Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.