The Fame scheme was announced in 2019 with an outlay of ₹10000 crore and the government expected to incentivise purchase of 7,090 electric buses, 35,000 four-wheelers, 500,000 three-wheelers and 10 lakh two-wheelers. In reality though, due to the high localization norms and other rules, most of the products in the segment did not qualify for the incentives. The ones which qualified did not get enough subsidies to close the price gap with combustion engine vehicles. The covid-19 pandemic further impacted demand in 2020 and the devastating second wave in April and May might also take a toll on EVs sales in 2021. Sales of electric vehicles in the domestic market decreased by 19.9% to just 236802 units in FY21, according to data released by the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles. Sales of electric two-wheelers, which form the bulk of the sales – declined by 6% to 143837 units compared to 152000 units in FY 20.