Laurus Labs buys 73% stake in Biotech firm Richcore Lifesciences for Rs247 crore

MUMBAI : Indian drugmaker Laurus Labs on Wednesday signed a definitive agreement to acquire 72.55% of Richcore’s shares from Eight Roads Ventures and VenturEast for ₹246.67 crore, according to a filing to the exchange.

Richcore, a biotech company based in Bengaluru, with advanced R&D and manufacturing facilities, develops products critical for biological drugs; it also helps global customers contract research and scale-up their bioprocesses by providing contract research, development, and manufacturing services.

“This acquisition marks Laurus Labs’ entry into the broader biologics and biotechnology segments, providing the company access to its high growth areas, globally and in India," Laurus Labs said.

Richcore large scale fermentation capabilities and manufactures animal origin free (AOF) recombinant products. “These products help vaccine, insulin, stem-cell based regenerative medicine and other biopharma companies eliminate dependency on animal and human blood derived products and in turn produce safer medicines," it added.

Post successful closure of the transaction, Richcore will be renamed to Laurus Bio Pvt Ltd. Subramani Ramachandrappa will continue as promoters of Richcore and will be responsible for its management and operations.

Laurus Labs CEO Dr Satyanarayana Chava said the acquisition gives his firm an entry into the high barrier biotechnology segment.

“Laurus Labs will bring scale to Richcore’ s operations and can become a major player in the biotech CDMO space . This will also help Laurus in becoming a leader in biocatalysis as Richcore brings significant expertise in enzyme development for pharmaceutical and other industrial applications," he added.

Shares of Laurus Labs fell 1.62% to close at ₹285.05 on Wednesday on BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 1.56% to close at 43828.10 points.

