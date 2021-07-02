Drug firm Laurus Labs on Friday said it has received the licence from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market Covid-19 treatment drug 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2DG).

''2DG has been given emergency approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for use on COVID-19 patients in the country,'' the company said in an exchange filing. "Laurus Labs has already applied with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for emergency use authorization (EUA) for 2DG," it added.

Shares of Laurus Labs Ltd were trading 1.5% higher at ₹677.15 per share on the BSE on Friday.

On June 28, pharma major Dr Reddy's announced the commercial launch of 2DG at a maximum retail price of ₹990 per sachet. DRL will supply to major government as well as private hospitals across India. In the initial weeks, the Company will make the drug available in hospitals across metros and Tier 1 cities, and subsequently expand coverage to the rest of India, Dr Reddy's had said.

2-DG is an oral drug. It can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised moderate to severe COVID-19 patients as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care.

In June, Shilpa Medicare also announced that the company has received an in-principle approval from DRDO to manufacture and sale of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2DG).

