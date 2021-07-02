Laurus Labs gets licence from DRDO to manufacture & market Covid drug 2DG

On June 28, pharma major Dr Reddy's announced the commercial launch of 2DG at a maximum retail price of ₹990 per sachet. DRL will supply to major government as well as private hospitals across India. In the initial weeks, the Company will make the drug available in hospitals across metros and Tier 1 cities, and subsequently expand coverage to the rest of India, Dr Reddy's had said.

