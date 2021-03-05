'Significant part of the above amount shall be utilized to release the pledge on their equity shares of the company,' Laurus Labs said
Laurus Labs said that Satyanarayana Chava, its founder promoter, chief executive officer and ED sold 52 lakh shares of the company. The shares were sold at an average price of ₹368.59, aggregating to ₹191.67 crore. Nagarani Chava, one of the promoters of the company, also sold 18 lakh shares at an average price of 366.91 per share. The total value is ₹66.04 crore.
