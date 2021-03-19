After smartphones, Indian brand Lava is now eyeing a comeback in the tablet segment with a bunch of new student-centric tablets priced between Rs9,000 and Rs15,000. The new tablets will have preloaded content ranging from online classes to YouTube channels and e-Books curated by EduSaksham, a Noida based ed-tech startup which offers content for K12 and competitive exams.

Demand for tablets has grown considerably since the pandemic started and online learning has been a key driver for this growth. According to International Data Corporation (IDC), India tablet market saw a double digit growth of 14.7% in CY2020 on the back of 2.8 million unit shipments, after four consecutive years of decline.

“Education sector witnessed huge disruption owing to the pandemic. Students were suddenly dependent on their parent’s device for their classes," Tejinder Singh, head-product, Lava International Limited said in a statement.

“The new series of Lava devices have been specially designed to address requirements of students and are affordably priced for parents," he added.

The new lineup has three tablets with three different screen sizes. The biggest one, Lava Magnum XL, has a 10.1-inch screen IPS LCD screen, a massive 6,100 mAh battery and 4G cellular connectivity. It is priced at Rs15,499. Then there is Lava Aura which has an 8-inch HD screen, a 5,100 mAh battery and 4G connectivity. It is priced at Rs12,999. The third tablet, Lava Ivory, has a 7-inch HD screen and 4,100mAh battery. It also supports 4G and is priced at Rs9,499. All three tablets run on unspecified MediaTek chipset.

According to IDC, the $100-200 segment accounted for more than half of total tablet shipments in CY2020. Tablets with screen size of 10.1 inches were in highest demand throughout the year, accounting for 33% of total shipments.

Unlike smartphones, India tablet market is not dominated by Chinese brands. Lenovo and Huawei are the only two brands in top five. Apple, Samsung and Indian company iBall are the other three top tablet sellers in India.

Though Lava has a long way to go, the brand has a lot going for it. In addition to plans to go public in first half of 2021 to raise Rs1,400 crore through initial public offering (IPO), the brand has one of the biggest manufacturing facilities in India. They recently completed a large order for US based telco AT&T who wanted to procure unbranded handsets for bundling them with data subscription contracts in the US.

