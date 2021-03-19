Lava eyes comeback in tablet segment with launch of three devices

The new lineup has three tablets with three different screen sizes. The biggest one, Lava Magnum XL, has a 10.1-inch screen IPS LCD screen, a massive 6,100 mAh battery and 4G cellular connectivity. It is priced at Rs15,499. Then there is Lava Aura which has an 8-inch HD screen, a 5,100 mAh battery and 4G connectivity. It is priced at Rs12,999. The third tablet, Lava Ivory, has a 7-inch HD screen and 4,100mAh battery. It also supports 4G and is priced at Rs9,499. All three tablets run on unspecified MediaTek chipset.