Lava International signs actor Kartik Aaryan brand ambassador.

With Aaryan as its brand ambassador, the company aims to increase its consumer base by attracting more prospects, especially millennials and Gen-Z who form the largest chunk of consumers
NEW DELHI: Indian phone manufacturer Lava International Ltd. has signed actor Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador to endorse its smartphone range.
Aaryan said, “I am delighted to associate with the home-grown brand that has established itself as a leading Indian end-to-end smartphone company. It is of sheer excitement to see how Lava is bringing technologies that appeal to the youth of the country. My association is based on the resonance of our shared ethos of being ‘Proudly Indian’, and standing apart from the crowd with a unique proposition."
Mugdh Rajit, head of marketing, sales and distribution strategy for the company, said, “Signing Kartik Aryan is the perfect fit for us, both are challenging the norms of their industries and creating new expectations. His superlative performances have earned him a massive fan following, and our new launches are setting new standards in the smartphone segment. We are on a mission to provide smartphone customers an excellent Indian alternative, and with Kartik’s stardom and persona, we are confident we can get there faster."
Lava will launch its 360-degree marketing campaign with the actor soon.
With Aaryan as its brand ambassador, the company aims to increase its consumer base by attracting more prospects, especially millennials and Gen-Z who form the largest chunk of consumers, added Rajit.
According to the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, about 35 million smartphones were shipped to India in Q2 2022 (April-June), a 3% year-on-year (YoY) growth, while that in the first half of 2022 declined 1% YoY to 71 million units.
The second quarter of the year normally sees strong demand compared to the first, but dwindling consumer demand led to a decline of 5% sequentially (QoQ). The primary challenge in 2021 was around supply constraints, which have eased considerably. However, the market is now facing demand contraction due to rising inflation and higher input costs, leading to higher prices. As a result, the inventory cycles are increasing across brands and channels, IDC India said in a statement.