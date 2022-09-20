Lava International signs actor Kartik Aaryan brand ambassador.

Mugdh Rajit, head of marketing, sales and distribution strategy for the company, said, “Signing Kartik Aryan is the perfect fit for us, both are challenging the norms of their industries and creating new expectations. His superlative performances have earned him a massive fan following, and our new launches are setting new standards in the smartphone segment. We are on a mission to provide smartphone customers an excellent Indian alternative, and with Kartik’s stardom and persona, we are confident we can get there faster."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}