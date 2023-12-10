Lavasa resolution bid winner DPIL fudged financial statements, say home buyers
The home buyers allege this happened when DPIL submitted the resolution plan for Lavasa two years ago.
Mumbai: The home buyers of Lavasa Corporation have alleged fudging of financial statements by Darwin Platform Infrastructure Ltd (DPIL), the company that won the bid to acquire Lavasa after completion of a resolution process. The home buyers allege this happened when DPIL submitted the resolution plan for Lavasa two years ago.